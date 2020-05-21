Dr. Daniel Garlick, age 61 of Texas. He was born in Greenville, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Sarai and Jennifer and his parents, Roland Garlick and Gloria Meek Garlick.

Dr. Garlick was an Evangelist, his mission was the Great Commission, His focus was the Spanish speaking world. He was President and Editor of La Espada.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Teresa Sanner Garlick; children, Benjamin Garlick and wife Shaantal of Texas, Jonathan Garlick and wife Sarah of Murfreesboro, Nathanael Garlick and wife Priscilla of Murfreesboro; Grandchildren, Victoria, Ariel, Abigail, Madeleine, Esther, Leah, Allyson; sisters, Joy Murillo and husband Robert of Mexico, Joanna Reed-Toner and husband Tony of Texas, Susanna Gonzalez and husband Servando of Illinois; brother, John Garlick and Amanda of Alabama.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 8:00PM Monday at Franklin Road Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 12 Noon on Tuesday at Franklin Road Baptist. Dr. Mike Norris, and Ezequiel Salazar will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com