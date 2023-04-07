OBITUARY: Juanita ‘Nita’ Audrey Price Tucker

Juanita “Nita” Audrey Price Tucker, 87, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, transitioned into Heaven on April 4, 2023, at NHC Murfreesboro.

A native of Nashville, she was the daughter of the late Nellie and Hugh O. Price Sr.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gurney E. Tucker.

Mrs. Tucker is survived by her devoted daughter, Nancy Kelley Tucker DeGennaro (Jake Burkhalter) and two grandchildren she adored, Alden DeGennaro and namesake, Audrey DeGennaro; brother, Hugh O. Price Jr. (Judy Price); sister, Nancy Adkins; nieces and nephews.

She was born on the Fourth of July and fully embraced the term “firecracker” in every sense of the word. At 21, she signed on as a flight attendant and became an adventurer, pilot, world traveler and “foodie” before that was even a term. Her bright smile and vivacious spirit could light up a room. She was a wee bit bossy (insert chuckle from those who knew her best) but always had the best intentions. So she was fiercely loyal to those she loved – a Mama Bear, of sorts.

Mrs. Tucker was also a lifelong Christian and faithful member of North Boulevard Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, and also a longtime member of Fairlane Church of Christ in Shelbyville, Tennessee. She participated in several church small groups and garnered numerous friends with her giving spirit and loving heart.

On top of all her aforementioned qualities, she was a great stay-at-home mother who gave everything she could for her only child and grandchildren, who she helped raise. She retired from the state of Tennessee in 2004 so she could care for her grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike in Murfreesboro. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Woodfin, followed by internment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens 1802 Madison St. in Shelbyville. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Journey Home, an outreach for underhoused families and those in need, P.O. Box 331025, Murfreesboro, TN 37133, or visit lovegodservepeople.org.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/