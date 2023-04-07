OBITUARY: Dr. Fenton Payne Hardison

Dr. Fenton Payne Hardison, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, from a brief illness.

He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn Jones Hardison; father, William David Hardison Sr; mother, Fannie Allen Liggett Hardison; older brothers, William David Hardison, and Richard Allen Hardison.

He leaves behind a daughter, Mary Katherine Hardison Trapnell (Drew) of Nashville, and a son, Mark Fenton Hardison (Ashley) of Murfreesboro; as well as five grandchildren, Andrew Louis Trapnell Jr (Hannah), William David Trapnell, Samuel Payne Trapnell, Isabella Grace Hardison, and Georgia Katherine Hardison.

Payne was born in Donelson, TN and graduated from Donelson HS. This is where he and his bride to be initially met. After graduating from high school Payne attended The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity while in Knoxville.

He then left for Memphis where he received his dental degree and completed the first year of his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center. His residency was interrupted as he was drafted for service in the U.S. Army dental corps at Camp Casey, South Korea.

Upon returning from South Korea, Payne married his high school sweetheart Evelyn and after a short stent at Fort Benning, GA he finished his residency at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Knoxville.

Payne then started his oral surgery practice with his new family in Murfreesboro in 1966, where he faithfully served his many employees and patients for 48 years. The last 13 with his son Mark.

Giving back to one’s community was a trait ingrained by his parents, and Payne never missed an opportunity to serve. He was particularly committed to the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro, The Tennessee Dental Society and First United Methodist Church.

This was a man that lived life to the fullest as he loved to run, pheasant hunt in South Dakota, fly his airplane with his friend Billy Webb and spend time with his family, which he adored.

Visitation with the Hardison family will be 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00 am, Friday, April 7, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, Murfreesboro with Reverends, Drew Shelley and Krislyn Durham officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Foundation at give.stthomas.org and an online guestbook is available for the Hardison family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

