OBITUARY: Alan Robert Hatfield

Alan Robert Hatfield, age 55 of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, he was born in Frankfurt Germany on October 17, 1967.

Alan was preceded in death by his father, Willie “Bill” Arnold Hatfield and his brother, Eric “Billy” Hatfield.

Mr. Hatfield was a Christian and had worked in Construction.

He is survived by his mother, Frances Marie Hatfield; daughter, Misty Marie Hatfield; sister, Virginia Catherine Monroe; nieces and nephews, Charles Wayne Monroe, Christopher Shannon Monroe, Taylor Hatfield; great nieces and nephews, Tyler Ian Monroe and Zoe Monroe.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM Friday at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Clarksville, TN. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of arrangements www.woodfinchapel.com

