Juanita Benson Johns, age 89 of Smyrna died Sunday May 3, 2020. She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Reeves “Bobby” Johns; parents, Ollie Benson, Evie Elizabeth Newman Benson; brothers, David and Eugene Benson.

Mrs. Johns was member of the First Free Methodist Church in Smyrna and was a 1948 of graduate of Kittrell High School. She was retired from Procon Products in Murfreesboro.

Mrs. Johns is survived by her daughters; Joan Johns Barrett and husband Norman of Walter Hill, Jan Reed and husband Rickey of Smyrna, June Johns Waddell and husband Jim of Murfreesboro; grandchildren; Kevin Barrett of Walter Hill, Brent Reed and wife Heidi of Smyrna, Nina Barrett of Smyrna, Nori Reeser and husband Jamie of Walter Hill, Jayna Reyes and husband Mark of Smyrna, Jinna Jones and husband Isaac of Murfreesboro; great-grandchildren, Bailee Sherrill, Whitney and Ben Barrett, Ellie and Corban Reed, Brooks Reeser, Adrienne and Nellie Sherrill, Max, Danny, Toby Reyes; Sister, Mary Clark Neely Bogle of Murfreesboro.

Graveside service will be 11AM Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery, with grandson Kevin Barrett officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com