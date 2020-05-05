Paula Jan Birchfield McCall, age 68 of Smyrna, TN was called to be with her Lord Friday, May 1st, 2020 following a very long illness. She was born in Anniston, AL to the late Forrest and Sibyl Nunnelley Birchfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all her aunts and uncles, and several cousins.

Mrs. McCall was a long time member of LifePoint Church in Smyrna and previously at Smith Springs Baptist Church in Antioch. In her devotion to her Lord she constantly served in many different areas and ways for as long as she was able to serve.

Mrs. McCall earned two degrees from Middle Tenn. State Univ. after also graduating from Samford Univ. in Birmingham, AL. She retired from the Rutherford Co. School system where she was an elementary school counselor for nearly 20 years, mostly at LaVergne Primary School.

Mrs. McCall is survived by her husband of almost 45 years Robert Alan McCall of Smyrna; daughter Alexis (Anthony) Littlefield and grandson Guy Littlefield of Murfreesboro; sister Brenda Hancock of Wilmington, NC; brother Gary Birchfield (Juanell) of Birmingham, AL; and many cousins and nieces and nephews and their families.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association for research. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Due to current restrictions on gatherings there is no memorial service planned at this time.