Joyce Parker, age 75, passed away on February 15, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman E. Roper and Mirtle V. Bills Roper; husband, James Benjamin Parker; and daughter, Emily Rich.

Joyce is survived by sons, Terry (Lynn) Parker, Timmy Parker; daughters, Renee Hoover, Rhonda Simpson; fourteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, January 20, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.