Judy F. Manning, age 72, passed away on February 16, 2022 at her residence.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, James Lester and Annie Marie Garrett Lester; and siblings, William Lester, Michael Lester, Jimmy Lester, and Alice Ashford.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Green; siblings, Kenneth (Shirley) Lester, Barry (Madelyn) Lester, Robert (Wytona) Lester, Roger (Linda) Lester, Richard (Ann) Lester, Felix (Kathy) Lester, Gary (Peggy) Lester, Steve (Barbara Lester and Darlene Lester; sisters-in-law, Mary Lester, and Toni Lester; and grandchildren, Lindsey Green and John Michael Green.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, February 18, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers with Jim Powers officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.