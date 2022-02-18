Ronald D. Hill, age 75, passed at his home on February 16, 2022 surrounded by his family.

He was a native of Kinston, North Carolina, and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 30 years. Ron was an avid outdoorsman, loved playing golf, and was a huge Tennessee Vols fan.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Lloyd Hill and Nora Farmer Hill; wife, Melba Jean Hill; and brothers, Jimmy Hill, Bill Hill; sister, Jo Anne Long; and granddaughters, Sadie and Harper Hill.

He is survived by his sons, Joe (Chelsea) Hill, Jason (Misty) Hill; daughters, Lara (Johnathan) Jernigan, Heather (Steve) Rowley; sister, Faye Handy; and grandchildren, Bailey Hill, Reagan Hill, Hannah Hill, Riley Jernigan, Nora Hill, and Ally Jo Hill.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Monday, February 21, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Caleb West officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 PM in Cowan Montgomery Cemetery, Cowan, TN with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.