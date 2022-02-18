Roy Mahaffey, age 66 of Murfreesboro, died Thursday, February 17, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He was a native of Rutherford County and a son of the late Hiram and Ruth Harrell Mahaffey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Angie Mahaffey, and a brother, H.J. Mahaffey.

Survivors include former wife, Diane Mahaffey; daughters, Deanna Mahaffey Averett, Carolyn Dyer, and Jamie Bess; siblings, Buddy Hale, Francis Alaniz, Betty Ruth Sanders, Gladys Mahaffey, David Mahaffey, Linda Russell, Ricky Mahaffey, Janie Hearn; eleven grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel and an online guestbook is available for the Mahaffey family at www.woodfinchapel.com.