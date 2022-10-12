OBITUARY: Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III

Joseph (Joe) Scott Reeves III of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 after an extended illness.

Joe was born in Nashville, TN to Joseph and Elizabeth Hough Reeves, who preceded him in death.

After graduating from Taft High School in Connecticut, Joe developed his nuanced and encyclopedic knowledge of history of both Tennessee and the American Southeast at Tulane University. Joe also received his Doctor of Jurisprudence at the University of Tennessee School of Law.

During his time in Knoxville, he cultivated his lifelong devotion to UT football. Joe was a gifted conversationalist and a kind man. He loved animals and adopted many dogs and cats over his lifetime. He will be especially missed by Paddington, Buster, and Mama Kitty.

Joe is survived by his wife, Katheryn Alexander Reeves of Murfreesboro, brother and sister-in-law Frank and Peggy Reeves of Lebanon, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Karin and Mark Bailey of Franklin, nephews Hutchins and Alexander Bailey of Franklin, as well as countless friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Murfreesboro with interment in St. Paul’s columbarium.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Charity Circle of Murfreesboro, and the Jesse C. Beesley Animal Foundation.

