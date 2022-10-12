OBITUARY: Henry McGregor

Henry McGregor, age 76 of Murfreesboro, TN died Monday, October 10, 2022, at The Rutherford Memory Care.

He was a native of the Walter Hill Community in Rutherford County and a son of the late Hoyt McGregor and Pauline Nickens McGregor Price.

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his stepfather, Roy Price and infant twin brothers, Lonnie and Donnie McGregor.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Rosalyn Gayle McGregor; a daughter, Dori Lynnette McGregor of Murfreesboro; brothers, Jerry McGregor and wife Cheryl of Baxter, TN and Danny McGregor of McMinnville, TN; sisters, Grace Robinson and husband Terry of Murfreesboro and Dorothy Hancock and husband John of Lebanon, TN; a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. McGregor was a member of Northside Baptist Church and retired from General Electric after 30 years of service. He was always there for his friends, neighbors, and family. He was placed here to serve, and he touched the lives of so many. He was that person you called when you needed someone to say, “I will be happy to help and I’m on the way.” People could count on him to show up and stay until things were done.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm. A private burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Our family would also like to thank Aviana Hospice, The Rutherford Memory Care, Stones River Manor, and private caregivers & friends, Dorothy Arms, Nell Reed, and Bonnie Mathis for all their love and care.

