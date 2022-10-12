McDonald’s Iconic Halloween Pails to Return Oct. 18

Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — We heard you loud and clear… if spooky SZN doesn’t include McDonald’s Halloween Pails, then you don’t want it. That’s why we’re bringing back the most iconic Halloween trio – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin – that first came on the scene back in 1986. The nostalgic Happy Meal is returning to participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide from Oct. 18 – 31, while supplies last.

They may have vanished for a while… but that didn’t stop you from finding clever ways to keep their spooky spirit alive – from potting plants in them to using them as OOTD accessories. So, in honor of the return of one of your fave Happy Meals, we’re serving up five fan-inspired ways to reuse your Halloween Pail after you’ve enjoyed the delicious eats inside. Check out the ideas from @sidclusive, @beatsbyjblack, @saracampz, @themartinezcasita and @laurdiy!

Don’t feel ghosted by the limited-time appearance of our Halloween Pails. Head to your local McDonald’s starting Oct. 18 to snag your own. We can’t wait to see the creative ways you reuse yours!