OBITUARY: Jonathon Willis Mantor

Jonathon Willis Mantor, age 36, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was a 2005 graduate of Riverdale High School. Jonathon worked in production at the Nissan Automotive Plant in Smyrna, TN for over ten years.

He is survived by his wife, Julie (Anderson) Mantor; sons, Ethan Mantor and Henrik Mantor; daughter, Aradella Mantor; his parents, Derold Hines and Mimi Janine Manton Hines; brothers, Michael Mantor, Nathan Hines, Daniel Mantor, Brett Hines and Derold Michael Hines; sisters, Stephanie Hines and Jennifer Hines.

The chapel service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at Jennings & Ayers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

