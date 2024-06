OBITUARY: James Kenneth Shaffer

James Kenneth Shaffer, age 76 of Christiana, TN passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Born on January 2, 1948, in Carmichaels, PA to the late Charles and Mary Fox Shaffer.

Also preceded in death by his brothers, Dale Shaffer; Earl Paul Shaffer; Sonny Shaffer; and a sister, Patty Shaffer.

He is survived by his daughters, Amy Shaffer; Amanda Shaffer; son, James Shaffer; grandsons, Andrew Cunningham; Robby Cunningham; sisters, Sandy Tilly; Peggy Kennedy; and a brother, Frank Shaffer.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, June 14, 2024, from 6 pm – 8 pm. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

