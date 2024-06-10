New Music this Week- June June 10, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Woodbox Heroes
Deeply rooted in tradition while melding together an eclectic-array of sounds from the country, bluegrass, blues, jazz, rock, and classical varieties, paired with crafty and authentic songwriting, Wood Box Heroes delivers 444, a piercing listening experience that plunges deep into the caverns of the soul.
2Matt Stell
Matt Stell releases his long-anticipated debut album, Born Lonely, via RECORDS Nashville. A raw-yet-propulsive example of ripping the bandages off a wounded soul, the self-penned set is filled with unapologetic vulnerability and anthemic revelation, taking Stell’s career to the next level. “Born Lonely is finally out. This one means the world to me, and I hope it means something to y’all. Thanks so much for listening,” shares Stell.
3Joe Hermes
Joe Hermes, one of the hottest new entertainers in the country rock scene, celebrates the release of his new single, “Walk Away Whiskey.” The heartfelt grungy southern rock ballad convenes a break-up with a lustful make-up.
4HunterGirl
Already hailed as one of Country’s most exciting new talents, emerging 19 Recordings/BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville artist HunterGirl shows the sharp instincts of a perceptive powerhouse on her label-debut EP, Tennessee Girl.
6War and Treaty
The War And Treaty shares a brand new song, “Called You By Your Name.” Written by the husband-and-wife pair with a sound that has them dubbed the “King and Queen of Gospel Country,” “Called You By Your Name” is the third song release from the group this year, following standout tracks “Stealing A Kiss” and “Leads Me Home.”
7Luke Combs
Luke Combs will release his new full-length album, Fathers & Sons, June 14. The new song, “The Man He Sees In Me,” written by Combs and Josh Phillips, is out now.
Reflecting on “The Man He Sees In Me,” Combs shares a message he wrote to his young sons, “To my boys, first and foremost, I will always love you, no matter what. With this song I want you to know that even though I’m not perfect, I try my hardest every day to be the best version of myself for you both. I’ll make mistakes along the way and some days you’ll be sick of your old man, I’m sure, but, dang, we’ll have some fun too. I can’t wait to see what you both turn out to be like and I hope someday down the road, I get to watch you and your kids do the same. Love, Dad.”
8Ella Langley
Ella Langley’s release “hungover” is out now.
“This has been my dream for my whole entire life, so releasing my very first record is a really good feeling, and I’m so proud of it,” says Ella. “Before this record was even finished, I remember driving around in my car listening to “hungover”, and it hit me that it was the perfect title to encapsulate this era of my life and all the feelings I’ve poured into the songs. There’s a lot of different ways you can be hungover, but Lord knows every hangover hurts.”
9Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph
Koe Wetzel releases “High Road” with Jessie Murph.
“‘High Road’ is a good example of how this album shows a different side of me than people might expect. Every record’s almost turning a new leaf, always a left turn because of how honest I am,” he admits with a laugh. “But this? It’s what the people have been expecting from me, but we hadn’t gotten there yet. It’s a grown-up version of me.”
10Warren Zeiders
Warren Zeiders shares another tease of what’s next with the country-rock banger, “Relapse.” Zeiders recently won the CMT Award for “Breakthrough Male Video of the Year” for his chart-topping hit “Pretty Little Poison.” The song – which peaked in the Top 24 on Billboard’s Hot 100 – earned his first No.1 single on country radio and his second RIAA Platinum-certified single.
