New Music this Week- June June 10, 2024

Luke Combs will release his new full-length album, Fathers & Sons, June 14. The new song, “The Man He Sees In Me,” written by Combs and Josh Phillips, is out now.

Reflecting on “The Man He Sees In Me,” Combs shares a message he wrote to his young sons, “To my boys, first and foremost, I will always love you, no matter what. With this song I want you to know that even though I’m not perfect, I try my hardest every day to be the best version of myself for you both. I’ll make mistakes along the way and some days you’ll be sick of your old man, I’m sure, but, dang, we’ll have some fun too. I can’t wait to see what you both turn out to be like and I hope someday down the road, I get to watch you and your kids do the same. Love, Dad.”

