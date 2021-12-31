John Brandon Sr., age 79, passed away December 27, 2021 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and drove a bus at MTSU.

John was preceded in death by his parents, James Palmer Brandon and Kathleen Reed Brandon; and wife, Gracie Brandon. He is survived by sons, John Brandon, Jr., Jeffrey Brandon; brother, Palmer (Connie) Brandon; sister, Rachel Gannon; grandchildren, John Brandon, III, Jessica Murry; and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, December 31, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.