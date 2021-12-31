Judy Adams, age 73, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at her residence. She was a native of Warren County but has lived most of his life in Rutherford County. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Adams, parents, Walter Young and Clara Hutchison, grandsons, Robert “Robbie” Lawwell and Codey Devers and Waltyne Cantrell. She is survived by her sons, Wayne Adams and Dennis (Becky) Adams, daughters, Leigh Ann (Keith) Lawwell, Rhonda Rivera, Kelly (Kim) Adams, brothers, James (Marilyn) Hutchison, Steve Hutchison, grandchildren, Ben (Kim) Lawwell, Tiffany (Matt) Matulin, Ann Devers, Jamie Devers, Jayden Adams and Chadwick Pardue and nine great-grandchildren.

A Chapel service will be held for Judy on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 1:00P.M. in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Steve Willis. Burial will follow at Evergreen cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00P.M. until 7:00P.M. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.