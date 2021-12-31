Angela Sue Funkhouser, age 67, passed away December 28, 2021 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia and a resident of Rutherford County.

Angela was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Gibson and Evelyn Teasley White and step-father, Jack White. She is survived by her husband, Eric Lee Funkhouser; son, Alex (Sherry) Alcorn of Murfreesboro; brother, Dean (Janet) Gibson of Lafayette; sister, Jan (David) Marrow of Mount Juliet; step-brother, Kent (Gretchen) White of Nashville; grandson, Trent Alcorn; and best friend, Beverly Coley of Gallatin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.