OBITUARY: Joe Edward Carter

Joe Edward Carter, age 90, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on September 13, 2024 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

Mr. Carter was born in Lafayette, Tennessee to the late Joe Anderson and Stella Driver Carter.

He is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Helga Krampe Carter; grandchildren, Jonathan Stewart (Alana) and Jacob Stewart (Kelly); great-grandchildren, Ashley Stewart, Jonathan Stewart, Jr, Ayden Stewart and Hannah Stewart; brother, Paul Carter; nieces, Kim Nicholson (Glenn), Donica Raiche (Allen), Gina Quinn, nephews Joey Davis and Tim Davis; stepdaughters, Patricia Shaffer and Amanda Garretson (David); step-grandchildren, Holland Shaffer (Jake Killian), Libby Allen and Matthew Allen; and numerous grand-nieces and nephews and other family members.

Mr. Carter was preceded in death by his sons, Bradley and Gary Carter; brother, J.C. Carter and sister, Sara Davis.

There will be a celebration of Mr. Carter's life at Two O'clock the afternoon of Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home and visitation with the family will begin one hour prior to the celebration. Burial with military honors will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

