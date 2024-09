Joseph Miguel Jimenez passed from this life to the next on September 14, 2024 in Murfreesboro, TN.

He was born on January 26, 1986 in Brooklyn, NY.

Visitation will be at All Saints Episcopal Church 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167 from 5pm to 7pm Sunday September 22, 2024. Funeral Service will follow at 7pm. https://www.simplecremationtn.com

