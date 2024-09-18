Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 5

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 5 of the high school football season.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

*Games are on Friday, September 20, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Cannon County at Fayetteville

Cheatham County

Cheatham Central at Fairview

harpeth at Waverly

Dickson County

Dickson County at Kirkwood

Davidson County

Antioch at McGavock

Cane Ridge vs Stewarts Creek

East Nashville Magnet vs Liberty Creek

Glencliff at Maplewood

Hillsboro at Kenwood

Hunters Lane vs Henry County

John Overton vs Ravenwood

Pearl Cohn vs Montgomery Central

Davidson Academy at St George’s Independent School

Donelson Christian Academy at Columbia Academy

Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Battle Ground Academy *Thursday, Sept 19

Ensworth vs Lipscomb Academy

Ezell-Harding vs Franklin Christian Academy

Father Ryan at Montgomery Bell Academy

Franklin Road Academy vs Clarksville Northwest

Goodpasture vs Pope John Paul II

Nashville Christian School at Mt Juliet Christian

Maury County

Columbia Central vs Lawrence County

Mt Pleasant at Summertown

Columbia Academy vs Donelson Christian Academy



Robertson County

East Robertson at Jo Byrns

Greenbrier vs Station Camp

Innovation Academy of Robertson County vs Bradley Central

Springfield vs Centennial

White House Heritage vs Forrest

Rutherford County

Blackman vs Oakland

Eagleville at Huntland

LaVergne vs Smyrna

Stewarts Creek at Cane Ridge

Rockvale vs Riverdale

Siegel vs Hendersonville

Middle Tennessee Christian School at Webb

Sumner County

Beech at Independence

Gallatin vs Warren County

Liberty Creek at East Nashville

Portland vs Clay County

Westmoreland at Monterey

Pope John Paul II at Goodpasture

Williamson County

Brentwood at Summit

Franklin vs Nolensville

Page vs Coffee County

Ravenwood at John Overton

Brentwood Academy at McCallie

Franklin Christian Academy at Ensworth

Grace Christian Academy vs Clarksville Academy

Wilson County

Green Hill vs Lebanon

Mt Juliet at Cookeville

Watertown vs Cascade

Wilson Central at Shelbyville

Friendship Christian 1 vs Republic 0 (Forfeit)

Mt Juliet Christian vs Nashville Christian School

