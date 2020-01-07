Jesse Claude Cooper, Jr. age 96 of Smyrna, died at his home Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Claude Cooper, Sr. and Vera Blakney Cooper, and a daughter, Lisa Faye Cooper.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Cooper is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy Wall Cooper; a son, Barry Cooper; and a sister, Mary Felkins of Decatur, Alabama.

Mr. Cooper was a devoted member of LifePoint Church in Smyrna. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and graduated Auburn University with a degree in electrical engineering. He was employed by TVA and retired in 1989 after 33 years of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Mr. Cooper to Life Point Church Missions programs or Alive Hospice. An online guestbook is available for the Cooper family at www.woodfinchapel.com.