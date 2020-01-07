David Medders, age 55 of Smyrna, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home. He was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and was a truck driver.

Survivors include his mother, Judy Medders of Smyrna; a sister, Wanda Martin and husband John of Mt. Juliet; brothers, Eddie Medders and wife Sheila of Smyrna and Jeff Medders of Murfreesboro as well as a host of other loving family and friends. David was preceded in death by his father, Ed Medders and a sister, Vicki Brasher.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of memorial services beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna and an online guestbook is available for the Medders family at www.woodfinchapel.com.