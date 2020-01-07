Roy Elvis Mullins, age 78, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020. A native of Smyrna he was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew F. and Melba Alsup Mullins.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Wayne Cornwell will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Betty Tune Mullins; children, Melissa Davidson and her husband Kirk, Tammy Glidden and her husband Jeff, and Dan Mullins and his wife Scarlett; eight grandchildren, Ryan Glidden, Jared Glidden, Ali Davidson, Ty Davidson, Kyle Davidson, Hiatt Davidson, Peyton Mullins, and Kellen Mullins; siblings, Robert Mullins and his wife Dot, Eugene Mullins and his wife Catherine, Carolyn Mullins Hall, Ralph Mullins and his wife Carolyn, and Wayne Mullins; along with many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Mr. Mullins was a 1960 graduate of Smyrna High School and graduated from MTSU in 1964. He was a long-time member of Highland Heights Church of Christ where he was a former elder, deacon and also a Bible class teacher. Mr. Mullins was employed with Hoover Inc. out of LaVergne and retired in 2007. After retirement, he enjoyed farming and working auctions with Tradition Auction Services. He was a member of the Rotary Club of LaVergne and was a past president.

Marvin Whitworth, Justin Britton, Wes Moster, Ryan Mobbs, Austin Mobbs, Eddy Tune, Howard King, and Jamey Faulkner will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Mullins can be made to the Willowbrook Hospice in Shelbyville at 1302 N Main St #2A, Shelbyville, TN 37160 or to the Lawrence Gardner Fund at Highland Heights Church of Christ.

Visitation will be Thursday at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.