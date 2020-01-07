Anthony “Tony” Lee Wells, age 65 passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. He was the son of the late Hugh Don Wells and Jessie Jean Smith-Wells.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Rhonda Jordan Wells; children, Ashley Heun and husband Art, Anthony “Chip” Wells and wife Chelsey, and Connor Wells; grandchildren, Alex VanVelsor, Caroline Heun, and Patrick “Poppi” Heun; sister, Donna Osborne and husband Frank; and nephew, Josh Spurlock.

Tony enjoyed fishing, hunting, and reading. He loved his cars, but especially his mustang. He took great pride in his family and was a dedicated, generous, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 6:00-7:00 PM with memorial service following at 7:00 PM.

