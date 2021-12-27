Jerry Wayne Goodwin, age 74 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late F. R. and Sally Robinson Goodwin. Jerry was also preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Goodwin and a brother, Jackie Goodwin.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alice Fay Kelton Goodwin, son Greg Goodwin of Murfreesboro, TN; grandsons, Eric Goodwin of Murfreesboro, TN, Jase Taylor of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Kendell Briggs of Antioch, TN; granddaughter, Bethany Goodwin of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, twin sister Peggy Williams of Murfreesboro, TN and Sherry McCullough and her husband Eddie of Lascassas, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday following the visitation with Mike Lamb officiating. Burial will follow in the Coleman Cemetery with Jeremy McCullough, Jeff Fuqua, Eddie McCullough, James Rowlette, Dennis Pugh, and Chuck Greene serving as pallbearers.

Jerry retired from the Murfreesboro Fire Department working in numerous fields of service for 33 years. He was a graduate of Kittrell High School, a member of the Westvue Church of Christ and the Blue Raider Athletic Association.

