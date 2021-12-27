Mr. Sareme Sundara, age 78, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was born in Laos to the late Thily Sundara and Chantha Hansana. Mr. Sundara worked as a speech therapist for Meharry Medical College. He was a faithful member of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.

Mr. Sundara is survived by his wife, Onechanh Sundara; children, Paula Chansamouth, Thou Onekeo, Selena Ramangkoun, Seiko Sundara, Tara Sundara, Tee Soundara, and Lucky Sundara; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three siblings.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, January 1, 2022 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.