OBITUARY: Jerriah John Steidinger

Jerriah John Steidinger, age 33 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

He was born in Ford Co. IL and was a graduate of Smyrna High School. He had attended Tennessee Tech and was Parts Manager for Ford of Murfreesboro.

Jerriah is survived by his wife, Stephanie Steidinger; parents, John and Pamela Steidinger; brother, Justin Steidinger and wife Wendy; sister, Jessica Nicole Gregory and husband Joel; nieces and nephews, Ethan, Hanan, Josiah, and Kaitlin Steidinger; Camden Barkley, Braylon, and Brielle Gregory; father-in-law, Dave Schoonover; mother-in-law, Tina Schoonover; brother-in-law, Derreck Schoonover.

Jerriah and Stephanie were avid travelers and enjoyed visiting various places in the world together. He was very fond of two fur babies, Andy and Aubrey. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help with funeral expenses of Jerriah to Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Cremation will follow the service. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/