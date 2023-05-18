OBITUARY: David Charles Price

David Charles Price, age 84 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023.

He was born in Ashland, Ohio and was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn Bessie Price; parents, David Nelson Price, and Gertrude M. Martin; sisters, Linda and Gail.

Mr. Price was a Christian and was retried from, Caterpillar Inc.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Price; grandson, Walker Dylan Meyer and Amber; great-grandchildren, Harper Meyer and Haven Meyer; brothers, John and Pete Price.

A private family service will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

