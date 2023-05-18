OBITUARY: Georgia Ann Buckner

Georgia Ann Buckner entered Heaven on May 15, 2023, at her home. To us, she was without question the toughest, most generous, considerate, and beautiful woman, wife, and mother to ever walk the earth.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Buckner, parents Frank and Emily (Rierson) Marchman, and sister Ruth Marchman.

Georgia leaves behind her children, Patrece Buckner McCrary, Steve and Laura (McHughes) Buckner, and Dan and Jennifer (Jones) Buckner. She also leaves behind 11 adoring grandchildren, Will and Cayce (Wilson) McCrary, Aubrey and Dawn (Loyd) McCrary, Ryan and Sonia (Ramos) Buckner, Greg Buckner, Allison (Buckner) and Harley Rowell, Jerrod Buckner, and Max Buckner, and 6 great grandchildren who felt her love and will remember her fondly, Ethan and Taisia Loyd, Annabelle and Addilyn McCrary, and Myla and Reese Rowell. She also leaves two brothers, Jim and Herb Marchman and their families, as well as sister-in-law Ellen Buckner who was like a sister to her, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Esther and Orval Gray.

She loved her family enormously and each one will feel her loss greatly and will carry many fond memories forward. We are better because we knew and loved her.

Born October 26, 1936, she passed away at 86 years old. She was an unashamed Christian and left Earth excited to enter her new and pain-free, wholly-healed life in Heaven.

A child of the depression (as she frequently reminded us) she grew up on a farm in Portales, New Mexico. She left New Mexico with her husband of 65 years, Carl, and they lived an adventurous life in 3 states (mostly in New Mexico) and many cities and small towns before settling in Murfreesboro in 1970 where she put down roots.

She adopted the beautiful, rolling hills of Middle Tennessee as her home. She loved her many, many friends and family with a passion that had to be witnessed to be understood.

Georgia was a successful entrepreneur, using her creativity, hard work, and determination to impress and engage others. She and her partner Judy Goodwin owned and operated Yours Truly, a business of which she was immensely proud. Many talented people worked alongside Georgia at the shop, and she always referred to them as her “Yours Truly Family.” She and another good friend, Vivian Carpenter, had a custom window treatment business.

Later, she and Carl owned Simply Southern, a bed and breakfast, which was a perfect manifestation of all her talents. She was never satisfied with anything less than her best.

As a friend and mother, Georgia was so well loved and will be so very missed. The love of life, wisdom, and dignity that exuded from her spirit has affected all of us and will continue to affect the world. We send our precious Mother and MomPom off with confidence of her living in everlasting peace, and the knowledge that her life on Earth followed God’s plan and will impact everyone who knew her. She was truly a wonderful example of a Proverbs 31 woman and we, her children, had the great privilege of telling her how grateful we are for her diligence, intentionality, preparedness, tirelessness, positivity, and great love.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday following the visitation with Pastor Steve Decker officiating. A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 26, 2023, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Pegram, TN where she will rest beside her husband Carl Buckner.

Memorials may be made to the Fisher House or Alive Hospice in memory of Mrs. Buckner.

An online guestbook for the Buckner family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/