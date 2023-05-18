OBITUARY: Levoynne Avo Foxworthy

Mrs. Levoynne Avo Foxworthy, age 72, of Smyrna, TN passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023.

She was born in Hoopeston, IL. Mrs. Foxworthy worked as an R.N. and was of the Baptist Faith. She loved to travel having been on cruises to most places in the Caribbean and Alaska. She also enjoyed going to Las Vegas to play the slots.

Mrs. Foxworthy is survived by her children, Darren Foxworthy and his wife Amanda of Murfreesboro, TN and Beth Ashley of Altamont, TN; grandchildren, J.D. Haley, Cayley Foxworthy, Hunter Haley, Logan Foxworthy, and Trista Foxworthy; brother, Ronnie Phillips and his wife Mary; nieces and nephews, Heather, Jennifer, Amber, Jeremy, Chad, Todd, Jennifer, Alicia, and Holly; and faithful canine companion, Hobo.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ivena Byers Reynolds, and husband, Donald Foxworthy.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Rutherford County P.A.W.S., 285 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 in memory of Mrs. Foxworthy.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

