OBITUARY: Jerold Wayne Burton

Jerold Wayne Burton, age 46, passed away Friday, January 10, 2025 at his home in Murfreesboro.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Carter Burton; and brother, Ronald James Cogley.

He is survived by his daughter, Dallas Marie Burton; son, Jacob Ronald James Burton; mother, Barbara Ann Burton; sister, Melissa Grace Burton; nephew, Ethan James Burton; nieces, Shana Marie Burton, Krista Scanlon, and Precious Burton.

He helped guide a tremendous amount people through their recovery journey.

He loved many and was loved by all!

The Family will receive friends for a visitation Saturday, January 18, 2025 from 12 pm – 4 pm immediately followed by the Celebration of Life Service at 4 pm at the Church of God, 2011 St. James St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

