OBITUARY: James Edwin “Jim” Matthews

James Edwin “Jim” Matthews, 74, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2025, surrounded by his family at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.

Born on July 2, 1950, in Memphis, TN, he was the son of the late Dr. Clarence E. Matthews and Frances Harthcock Matthews.

Jim made Murfreesboro his home for more than 50 years, and he became a beloved community member during that time. Known affectionately as the “car man,” Jim enjoyed a successful career in the automotive industry as General Sales Manager. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Jim was best known for his warm smile, quick wit, and the genuine kindness he extended to everyone he met.

Jim’s greatest joy in life was his family. He shared 43 wonderful years of marriage with his wife and best friend, Debby Messick Matthews. Together, they created a home filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories. He was a devoted father to Brad Muse (Becky), Greg Matthews, Leslie Matthews Dugger (Nic), Elizabeth Matthews Young (Justin), and Mary Matthews Farmer (Sterling), and a proud grandfather to Caroline Muse, Sophie Muse, Elin Matthews, Sterling Farmer IV, and James Young. His family was his pride and joy, and he delighted in celebrating their achievements and milestones.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David Matthews.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and a large circle of extended family and friends who will remember him fondly for his unwavering loyalty, generous spirit, and deep love for those he held dear.

Visitation with the family will take place on Sunday, January 19, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Jim’s life will follow at 4:00 PM at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Jim’s memory to Alive Hospice or a charity of your choice.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

