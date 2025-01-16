OBITUARY: Mary Frances ‘Fran’ Gregg

Mary Frances “Fran” Gregg, age 81, passed away peacefully on the evening of Saturday, January 11, 2025, at her residence.

Born on July 7, 1943, she was the daughter of the late William James and Martha Cagle.

Fran, as she was affectionately known, is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, Michael Gregg, and her loving daughter, Brandy Barney. She will be forever cherished by her eight grandchildren: Tasha Underwood, Josh Underwood, Marissa Underwood, Phillip Underwood, Nouvelle Singer, Gabriel Singer, Gavin Singer, and Declan Barney. Her memory also lives on through her sister, Joyce Morley, and her brother, Randy Cagle. Fran’s beloved cat, Fluffers, will deeply miss her gentle presence.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tonya Underwood; her three brothers, Lanny Cagle, Danny Cagle, and William A. Cagle; and her sister, Carolyn Cagle.

Fran had a remarkable ability to connect with others and never met a stranger. She found immense joy in spending time with family and friends and had a deep love for animals of all kinds. Fran also had a passion for antiquing and restoring old treasures to their former beauty—a reflection of her appreciation for life’s enduring charm.

Although Fran’s physical presence is no longer with us, her spirit will continue to inspire those who knew her. May her memory be a blessing to all whose lives she touched and may we honor her legacy of love and compassion in our own lives.

Fran will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Events:

Visitation:

Thursday, January 16, 2025

11:00AM – 1:00PM

Smith Event Center

3261 Franklin Rd

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Graveside:

Thursday, January 16, 2025

1:30PM – 2:30PM

Evergreen Cemetery

519 Greenland Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email