OBITUARY: Jean Hargrove

Jean Sharon Hargrove, age 78, passed away Monday, August 12, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Gwendolyn Lawrence; brother, Jimmy Lawrence; and sister, Mary Ann Moak.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Hargrove; children, Tim Morris (Wendy), Jason Morris (Tammy), Emily Kelly (Josh), Christopher Hargrove, Lloyd Hargrove (Melody), Christopher Hargrove, Jamie Whitehead (Josh), and Deon Gilliam (Julia); several grandchildren; great grandchildren; brother, Pat Lawrence (Linda); nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.

Jean was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church and the first female iron worker in the state of Tennessee. She also spent time as a truck and aircraft manufacturer but had most recently retired from teaching as a special education specialist. She loved dogs, flowers, and was an accomplished artist. Jean was a proud union member and democrat. She will be remembered as a selfless, loving, and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, August 15, 2024 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Friday, August 16, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a dog rescue of your choice.

