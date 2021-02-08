Adlai J Gill “Jay,” age 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021, with family by his side.

Jay was born on November 25, 1952 in Biloxi, MS to Harry Gill and Edna Marie Gallagher Gill. He was raised in a military family and lived most of his life in Smyrna. He was a retired Rutherford County middle school teacher and coach who was loved and adored by his students many who remained in touch with him throughout his life. Jay graduated from Smyrna High School in 1971 where he was an outstanding basketball point guard for Smyrna. He also played football. He graduated from MTSU in 1980 with a MBA degree.

Jay was a great father, brother, son and friend to many with his laid-back attitude and humor. His family takes comfort knowing that he is now resting in the presence of God in Heaven.

In addition to his parents, Jay is preceded in death by his beloved son, Jason Alexander Gill, and his Uncle and best buddy, Robert Alexander Gill (Uncle Bob). He is survived by his son, Justin Alan Gill, former spouse and special friend, Karen Brauchi Haynes, brothers Joe Gill (Debby) and Harry Gill, Jr. ( Leigh Ann), daughter-in-law Jennifer Gill, grandchildren Kya Shea Gill, Kelan Alexander Gill, Kali Gill Maechler and Clayton Jason Gill and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice in Jay’s memory.

Kelan Gill, Kyle Gill, Warren Garner, Ashton Gill, Alan Corrigan, and Sean Hyde will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation with family will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna followed by burial at Roselawn Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Jay’s “son” Bryan Thomas will speak for the family at the gravesite.

Due to Covid concerns face masks are appreciated.