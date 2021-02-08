Mr. Randy Wade Holden, age 55, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021. He was born in Murfreesboro to the late Dan Thompson Holden, Sr. and Mary Virginia Harris Holden. Mr. Holden was a 1983 graduate of Oakland High School, attended Belmont College, and was a 1988 graduate of Austin Peay State University. While still being a sports enthusiast, tennis was his sport. He played throughout high school and college. Mr. Holden coached women’s tennis at the collegiate level at Clemson University, Auburn University, Northeastern Louisiana State University, and Middle Tennessee State University. He was a great brother and friend to many.

Mr. Holden is survived by his brother, Dan T. Holden, Jr. and his wife Kelly; nephews, Dan Thompson Holden, III and Harris Gregory Holden all of Dallas, TX; and family friends, Sherry Archer and Merissa Archer.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.