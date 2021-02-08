Timothy Alexander, age 60 of LaVergne, passed away on Thursday, February 4th, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his son, Cody Alexander; his siblings, Victoria Bumbalough (Carson), Andrew Alexander (Cindy), Deana Wallace, and Billy Wallace; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Tim was a proud veteran of the United States Army, he entered the service at age 19. Following his active-duty service Tim joined the National Guard and served as a guardsman for many years before retirement. Tim was an avid fisherman, a fan of UT football and loved riding his motorcycle.

The family will hold visitation from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna on Wednesday, February 10th. Following visitation there will be a graveside service at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna beginning at 2:30 PM.

