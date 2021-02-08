Timothy Alexander

Timothy Alexander, age 60 of LaVergne, passed away on Thursday, February 4th, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his son, Cody Alexander; his siblings, Victoria Bumbalough (Carson), Andrew Alexander (Cindy), Deana Wallace, and Billy Wallace; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Tim was a proud veteran of the United States Army, he entered the service at age 19. Following his active-duty service Tim joined the National Guard and served as a guardsman for many years before retirement. Tim was an avid fisherman, a fan of UT football and loved riding his motorcycle.

The family will hold visitation from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna on Wednesday, February 10th. Following visitation there will be a graveside service at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna beginning at 2:30 PM.

