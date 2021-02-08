Robert R. Huddleston, Jr. age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN died Saturday, February 6, 2021 at home with his family. He was a native of Murfreesboro and a son of the late Robert Ransom Huddleston, Sr. and Mary Martin Huddleston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie M. Huddleston and beloved aunts, Virginia Martin and Mary Huddleston Harsh.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Joyce Raper Huddleston; stepdaughter, Dee Chesser Naes and husband Dan of Murfreesboro; a niece, Danielle Hudgins and husband Jeff of Louisville, KY; nephews, Arthur Decker and Kerry James Decker, both of Vandergrift, PA; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Orthodox Christian Church in Murfreesboro with Father John Oliver officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

The family requests memorials be made in memory of Robert to St. Elizabeth Orthodox Christian Church, 7004 Burnt Knob Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and an online guestbook is available for the Huddleston family at www.woodfinchapel.com.