OBITUARY: James Russell Beasley

James Russell Beasley, age 90, peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2024.

Mr. Beasley was born in Christiana, Tennessee on April 14, 1933 and was preceded in death by his parents; William and Flora Modrall Beasley. He was also predeceased by two grandchildren, Ryan Beasley and Emily Beasley, his sisters: Susie Bell Modrall, Willa-Mae Jones, Mary Lou Herron, Katherine Blanton and his brothers: Earnest Beasley, B. H. Beasley, Julian Beasley and Jesse Beasley.

Mr. Beasley was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed. Mr. Beasley was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church since 1963 and was the first Treasurer of the Church. He served in the United States Army. Mr. Beasley worked 29 years in the milk industry including Jersey Farms, Flavorich and Purity Milk. He was also co-owner of Woodcrafters with his son, Danny.

Mr. Beasley was survived by his wife, Marie Jones Beasley, who were married one-month shy of their 70th Wedding Anniversary, his two sons; Danny Beasley, Timothy Beasley and his very special bonus daughter, Melissa Elam. He was survived by five grandchildren; Christopher (Sally) Beasley, Lauren (James) Blanchett, Joshua (Emily) Beasley, Katie (Michael) Petrone, Sarah (D. K.) Stratton, his great-grandchildren and some very special nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and from noon until the funeral services at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Bro. Tom Wallace and Bro. Dennis Buckley will officiate. Pallbearers will be his family and friends. www.woodfinchapel.com

