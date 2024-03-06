OBITUARY: Bradley Dale ‘Brad’ Carter

Bradley Dale “Brad” Carter, age 71 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

He was a native of Fairfield IL and was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Annabelle Carter.

Mr. Carter was a Christian and 1971 graduate of Central High School. He was the former owner of Molded Metal Services.

Mr. Carter is survived by his children, Courtney Anderson and husband Billy, Jason Carter and wife Ashley; grandchildren, Abbie Anderson, Allison Anderson, Audrey Carter, Brooks Carter; brother; Mark Carter and wife Melanie; sisters, Janie Bush and husband Tommy, Annette Olerud and husband Gilbert, and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 8th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Cremation will follow the service at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/