Top 5 Stories From March 5, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 5, 2024.

15 Killed After Plane Crashes off I-40E in West Nashville

Photo from @mnpdnashville

A single-engine airplane crashed in West Nashville, off I-40E, just past the Charlotte Pike exit, behind Costco on Monday night, March 4. Read More.

2Central Magnet Student Receives Congressional Gold Medal for Youth

Photo Provided by Rachel Oppmann

Rachel Oppmann, a student at Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has been announced as a recipient of The Congressional Award Gold Medal, the United States Congress’ highest honor for civilian youth.  Read More.

3Recall: Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

trader joes chicken soup recall

Trader Joe’s is recalling their Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings. Read More.

4Facebook, Instagram Restored After Shutdown Affected Over 500K Users

Thousand of users of Meta’s platforms, Facebook and Instagram, experienced errors when attempting to access their accounts Tuesday, March 5. Read more.

5Bill Allowing Overdose Reversal Drug In Public Schools Passes in TN

On Monday, March 5, State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, unanimously passed legislation allowing students, employees or visitors to carry Naloxone, an opioid antagonist, on public school campuses or at school-related events. Read more.

