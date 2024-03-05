Top 5 Stories From March 5, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 5, 2024.
A single-engine airplane crashed in West Nashville, off I-40E, just past the Charlotte Pike exit, behind Costco on Monday night, March 4. Read More.
Rachel Oppmann, a student at Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has been announced as a recipient of The Congressional Award Gold Medal, the United States Congress’ highest honor for civilian youth. Read More.
Trader Joe’s is recalling their Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings. Read More.
Thousand of users of Meta’s platforms, Facebook and Instagram, experienced errors when attempting to access their accounts Tuesday, March 5. Read more.
On Monday, March 5, State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, unanimously passed legislation allowing students, employees or visitors to carry Naloxone, an opioid antagonist, on public school campuses or at school-related events. Read more.