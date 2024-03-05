Bill Allowing Overdose Reversal Drug In Public Schools Passes in TN

On Monday, March 5, State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, unanimously passed legislation allowing students, employees or visitors to carry Naloxone, an opioid antagonist, on public school campuses or at school-related events.

Naloxone, more commonly known as “Narcan,” is a pressurized nasal spray that is designed to be given to someone experiencing a drug overdose to reverse it rapidly.

“The opioid abuse crisis is rampant, partly due to the problems at the southern border, and it has greatly impacted Americans, including our children,” Baum said.

House Bill 2311 allows students, employees or visitors to carry an opioid antagonist, such as Naloxone, while the person is on school property or attending a school-sponsored activity held off-campus. It also requires school leaders who have an opioid antagonist to ensure that it is stored properly.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2023 approved Naloxone to be available over-the-counter (OTC) allowing people to get the nasal spray without a prescription at the drug store.

“This is a potentially life-saving medication, and I believe it is vital that it is readily available in our schools or at school-related events, should it ever be needed,” Baum said.

House Bill 2311 was passed unanimously in the House chamber March 4. The companion version of the bill is still advancing through the Senate.