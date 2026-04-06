OBITUARY: James ‘Jimmy’ Creason Lester

James “Jimmy” Creason Lester, age 83, passed away April 2, 2026. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and farmer. Jimmy was a member of Lascassas Church of Christ.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James Calvin Lester and Jessie Viola Elrod Lester; and wife, Sandra Gail Lester.

He is survived by sons, Tim (Cindy) Hogan, Steven (Jamie) Lester, Joseph Lester and Voyn Hogan; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and second love of his life, Joyce Gehlin.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 11, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Chuck Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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