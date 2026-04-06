OBITUARY: Thomas Wayne Lannom

Thomas Wayne Lannom, 67, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully at home on March 30th, 2026. Tom was the son of the late Mary Margaret and John Thomas Lannom.

He leaves behind a large loving family, including his siblings: Mary Hall, Carol Bryson, Lori Lannom (Lu), Paul Lannom (Lisa), and John Lannom (Kamala). Beyond his family, Tom will be greatly missed by a circle of friends, who were like family to him.

Celebration of life arrangements are currently pending and will be shared as soon as they are finalized. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

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