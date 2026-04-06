OBITUARY: Clyde Marvin Miller

Clyde Marvin Miller – Marvin Miller, 92, passed away on April 3rd, 2026 in Murfreesboro TN, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 6th, 1933 in Fabius Alabama, the son of John Robert Miller and Zada Oma (Thomason) Miller.

The family later moved to Huntsville Alabama where Marvin attended and graduated from Butler High School, Class of 1953. He made football All State in 1952. Following graduation he attended the University of Alabama on a football scholarship with the ‘53 & ‘54 Teams. Although he didn’t play as a freshman that 1st year (’53), Alabama won the SEC Championship that same year. Marvin played left halfback (LHB). Following his two years at Alabama, he served a tour of duty in the Army during the Korean war.

He married the love of his life, Sonya Ann Jones, May 19th 1957, and they settled in Huntsville Alabama. They would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in May. Marvin worked for Chrysler/IBM corporations in Huntsville and played a part in the production of the Saturn V rocket that launched the Apollo 11 mission, which placed the first man on the moon in 1969.

In 1975, Marvin and Sonya moved to Nashville TN having been awarded the Nashville Tupperware Distributorship, Poplar Party Sales. Marvin and Sonya ran the franchise, side by side, for 22 years serving the Nashville and surrounding areas. Marvin and Sonya retired in 1996 to enjoy their grandchildren and the hobbies that he loved which included his music, song writing and gardening. Marvin attended Salem Creek church of Christ when he passed but was always involved in his local church through the years, teaching Bible classes, participating in benevolent programs and serving in various leadership roles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 6 brothers: Willie Clayton Miller, Robert Eugene Miller, John Harvey Miller, Thomas Edison Miller, Jessie Alexander Miller, David Ray Miller and two sisters: Belle Brizendine and Marie Short.

He is survived by his loving wife Sonya and three children, Michael Todd Miller (Phyllis Stewart Miller) of Murfreesboro, Melisa (Lisa) Ann Miller Pickard (John Webster Pickard) of Murfreesboro and Dr. Marvin Tyrone (Ty) Miller (Connie Holcomb Miller) of Cordova TN. His 8 grandchildren include Micheal Miller (Joy), Brittany McCallum (Matt), Brooke Ramas (Bryan), Keith Pickard (Anna), Morgan Miller, Kayla Houston (Joshua), Trenton Miller (Kayla) and Grant Pickard (Morgan). In addition, 9 beautiful great-grandchildren, Ryan, Brooks, William, Ezra, Titus, Michaela, Alison, Emery and Everett.

A service of remembrance will be held 11:30 am on Friday, April 10th at Roselawn Memorial Gardens 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro TN 37129. Interment immediately following at Roselawn Cemetery. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Those who wish to remember Marvin other than flowers may make donations to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief, Salem Creek church of Christ preacher scholarship fund or Alive Hospice of Nashville.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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