Maria De Jesus Ramirez, age 65 of Smyrna passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2026. She was a native of Durango Mexico and is preceded in death by her father Rafael Marquez.

Mrs. Ramierz was a member of Jesus Christ King of Peace Church in Smyrna and had worked many jobs in Smyrna.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Sixto Ramirez; children, Reyes Ramirez, Rebecca Ramiers, and fiancé Oswald Ortiz; grandchildren, Yashly, Misael, Ismael, Yajaira; sister, Alvina; brothers, Jose, Juan, Radolfo, Armando; mother, Angela Del Fin Marquez.

Visitation will be Friday April 17th 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Saturday April 18th 10:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Roberto Lopez will officiate. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

María De Jesús Ramirez, de 65 años de edad, de Smyrna, falleció el martes 14 de abril de 2026. Era originaria de Durango, México, y fue precedida en la muerte por su padre, Rafael Márquez.

La Sra. Ramierz era miembro de la Iglesia Jesucristo Rey de la Paz en Smyrna y había trabajado en muchos empleos en Smyrna.

Le sobreviven su esposo de 42 años, Sixto Ramirez; sus hijos, Reyes Ramirez, Rebecca Ramiers y su prometido Oswald Ortiz; sus nietos, Yashly, Misael, Ismael, Yajaira; su hermana, Alvina; sus hermanos, José, Juan, Radolfo, Armando; madre, Angela Del Fin Marquez

La velación será el viernes 17 de abril de 2:00 PM a 7:00 PM en Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. El servicio fúnebre será el sábado 18 de abril a las 10:00 AM en Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Roberto López oficiará. El entierro seguirá en el cementerio Mapleview. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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