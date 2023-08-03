OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Glenn Crook

James “Jim” Glenn Crook, age 88, of Smyrna, TN, passed away on July 30th, 2023, under the care of NHC of Hendersonville.

He was born on September 20th, 1934, to parents Worley Filmore and Gladys Irene Crook in Knoxville, TN.

James was a member of the Baptist church in Kingsport, TN. He was an honorable veteran of the United States Air Force, which he retired from. He also studied for his associate degree.

He is preceded in death by his father, Worley Filmore and mother, Gladys Irene Crook; his sister, Hazel Dickens; his wife, Wilma Crook; his son, Steve Crook; and his daughter, Joy Crook.

He is survived by his grandson, Jeremy Hammer (Catherine Hammer); his granddaughter, Crystal Denton; his great-grandchildren, Drew Simpkins, Jaren Hammer, Landon Hammer, Madison Parker, Kolbe and Tucker Parker, Dominic Denton, Kiera Denton; and great-great-granddaughter, Salem Daughtry.

Mr. Crook’s hobbies were bowling, golfing, putting puzzles together and watching old western movies like Gun Smoke.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM with Military Honors starting the funeral service at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna, TN. Burial will be held at a later date at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, Mr. Crook would like memorial donations to be made to the MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association) by following the provided link below. https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1348517

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/