OBITUARY: Patricia J. Hendrixson

Patricia (Pat, Patsy) J. Hendrixson precious and loving sister, mother, granny and friend, passed away at the age of 74 on Sunday morning, July 30th, 2023, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County with the exception of a seven-year stint living in Pinedale, Wyoming.

Pat’s roots in Middle Tennessee run deep having been born at Rutherford County Hospital, graduating in 1967 from Central High School, and working most of her life here.

For seven years in the 80’s, she moved out West to live in a tiny town outside of Jackson Hole. At that time, she enjoyed the spectacular Wyoming outdoors, learned to cross-country ski and fell in love with moose – as they were frequent by-passers on her route to work.

She moved back to Tennessee to be near her aging parents, worked at Samsonite and retired from Pillsbury.

In her later years, she attended Hillview Baptist Church starting an annual Fish Fry for the congregation with her fisherman husband. Pat loved her family and friends fiercely and will be missed more than the ocean has waves.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, William (Bill) and Bertha Morris; and husband Billy Hendrixson.

She is survived by her son Steven “Cowboy” (Gayle) McClanahan of Christiana; daughter Monica (Clint) Schrader of Charlotte, NC; brother Bud (Judy) Morris of Murfreesboro; sister Joyce (Peanut) Taylor of Christiana; and lifelong friends Liz and John Watkins. She has four grandchildren she loved beyond measure – William and Reagan Schrader, Andrew and Turner McClanahan.

The family invites loved ones to visitation on Friday, August 4th at noon, with a chapel service at 1 pm at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tom Brantley officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave condolences for the family at www.jenningsandaryes.com – Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. (615)893-2422.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Pat’s beautiful memory to Hillview Baptist Church Homecoming Fund.

